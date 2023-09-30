5 Cheap Graphics Cards To Give Your Gaming PC The Boost It Needs

PC gaming without a graphics card is possible, but it's tough. You either need an integrated graphics solution, be it a built-in iGPU or an AMD APU, or you need a discrete GPU in your system. There are lots of options from AMD and Nvidia as well as a few from Intel. However, some of those cards can cost over $2,000, and that's enough money to build a high-end gaming PC on its own. Fortunately, not all of them are that pricey.

Although component manufacturers may sometimes have you believe otherwise, you don't need a top-of-the-line graphics card in order to play the latest games. As long as you're okay with compromising on graphics settings or resolution, you can get by with a really cheap GPU. The problem is finding one that's both cheap and decent, as the overlap between those two things is fairly limited.

In that case, what do you do when you're on a tight budget? Buy a discrete GPU that's affordable. We're here to show you some solid options that will let you play all your favorite games without breaking the bank.