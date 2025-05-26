What Is Soldered RAM In A Laptop And What Are The Downsides?

On average, a laptop can easily last four to five years, sometimes even longer if you take good care of it. Over time, though, you might start to notice it slowing down. In such cases, a common tip for improving performance is to upgrade the RAM (Random Access Memory), since it plays a big role in how fast your system runs. That, however, may not be an option if your laptop uses soldered RAM. So, what exactly is soldered RAM?

Soldered RAM, as you can probably guess from the name, is memory that's permanently attached to the motherboard, meaning it's not possible to remove or upgrade it. In contrast, laptops without soldered RAM usually use removable memory sticks, which makes it easy for users to swap or upgrade RAM when needed.

Soldered RAM offers several advantages. For one, since it is attached directly to the motherboard, there's no need for separate RAM slots and connectors. This saves space and allows laptops to be slimmer and lighter. A prime example of this is Apple's MacBooks, which have used soldered RAM for years. Soldered RAM can also deliver faster data transfer speeds and improved bandwidth, which is necessary for laptops built to handle AI processors. Finally, soldered RAM tends to be more durable than traditional memory sticks, since there are fewer physical components that can loosen or fail over time.

