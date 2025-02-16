12 Ways To Make Windows 11 Run Faster

Unwanted startup apps are a thorn in Windows's side, performance-wise. Any program you install can give itself permission to run at startup, putting additional load on your computer even after having done a fresh restart. It's a shame that Microsoft hasn't created some sort of permissions system that programs need to go through before adding themselves to the startup list, so until such a feature comes, you can trim them from the list yourself.

There are two ways to do this. One, from Windows settings, or two, from the Task Manager. Go to Settings > Apps > Startup and toggle off anything that doesn't need startup permissions. Do be cautious about what exactly you're disabling, as the absence of some items (such as, say, your Realtek HD audio driver) will only cause problems. It's highly recommended that you only disable processes for non-critical software you have personally installed.

Otherwise, you can open up the Task Manager using the key combination Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Mosey on over to the Startup tab, click on any unnecessary program, and then hit Disable at the bottom right. By clicking the Status column at the top, you can sort the programs by Enabled or Disabled. Task Manager is a bit more helpful for disabling startup apps because it gives an estimate of how taxing a program is on your computer. Anything with a high startup impact should, unless you need it immediately at startup, be disabled.

