How To Fix High CPU Usage On Windows

It's normal for CPU usage to spike on your Windows computer when you're gaming or running resource-intensive programs. However, if you notice this happening even during basic tasks like browsing the web, or if the CPU usage remains consistently high for extended periods, it may indicate a deeper problem.

Advertisement

High CPU usage can significantly slow down your computer, making routine activities feel frustratingly sluggish. Over time, this excessive strain on your system can lead to increased wear and tear, and in some cases, even cause Windows to crash unexpectedly. The root causes of high CPU usage can vary, ranging from rogue background processes and incomplete system updates to malware infections and hardware problems.

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to address high CPU usage, from identifying resource-hungry apps to adjusting system settings. We'll guide you through effective methods to tackle the issue and keep your Windows computer running smoothly and efficiently.