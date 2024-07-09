How To Fix Windows Modules Installer Worker High CPU Usage

Windows users often encounter high CPU usage due to some background processes, which can cause the system to slow down or become unresponsive. One such process responsible for this is the Windows Modules Installer Worker.

This process, also known as TiWorker.exe, is essential for keeping your system updated with the latest Windows. It manages installing, modifying, and removing Windows updates and optional system components. It's certainly a legitimate and important Windows process responsible for the system's proper functioning. However, it can occasionally lead to high CPU usage for several reasons.

If the update files are corrupted, the process won't be able to execute updates. Still, it will continuously attempt to install them, causing high CPU usage. Similarly, misconfigured Windows update settings, and conflict with security programs, can also disrupt the normal functioning of the TiWorker.exe process.

If you are experiencing continuous high CPU usage due to the Windows Modules Installer Worker process, we'll provide you with a few solutions and step-by-step instructions for fixing it. The methods listed in this guide are performed on Windows 11 but will also work on Windows 10, with slight changes in the process.