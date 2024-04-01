How To Start Windows In Safe Mode

Many Windows users occasionally encounter issues with their computers, such as misbehaving apps, strange glitches, or even more severe problems that prevent the system from starting correctly. In such cases, booting into Safe Mode is a good way to isolate the cause of the problem.

Safe Mode is a Windows OS feature in which the PC is rebooted in a diagnostic state. It helps fix most Windows problems by providing a restricted environment where only essential Windows programs and processes are active. The non-critical processes, drivers, and apps are disabled to prevent them from interfering in diagnosis and troubleshooting.

Windows offers different types of Safe Mode: Standard Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking, and Safe Mode with Command Prompt. The standard version loads the minimal set of drivers needed for the basic running of Windows. Safe Mode with Networking includes the drivers and processes required to access the internet and other network services. Safe Mode with Command Prompt provides a command line interface for advanced troubleshooting and repair. You can boot Windows into any of the above Safe Modes as per your issue.

There are several ways to start Windows in Safe Mode, depending on your preference and the state of your system. All the methods listed in this guide work on Windows 10 and 11. However, the steps may vary if you use Windows 10, as the steps mentioned in this guide are performed on Windows 11. Just look for similar options on your system to complete the process.