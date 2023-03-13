What You Need To Do If Windows 11 Is Stuck Updating

Windows gets service updates regularly, and you should download and install them to avoid security issues and get the best performance. However, if your PC isn't moving ahead of the "Updates are underway" screen while updating, you're not alone. Although Microsoft has equipped Windows 11 with some pretty nifty features, the operating system seems to get stuck on the update screen for a significant number of users.

Windows updates can go wrong for several reasons. It could be due to insufficient space in the machine's storage drive or a slow internet connection. Sometimes, the peripheral devices connected to your machine may also hinder the process. On the other hand, there could be a problem with the update package. Given that there are so many factors at play, determining the root cause of a broken OS update could be arduous. Thankfully, Windows has some built-in tools that can help you troubleshoot the issue. Before you begin, it is better to wait an hour or so to ensure the update process isn't just taking longer than usual.