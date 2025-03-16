More RAM Vs. Faster RAM: Which Should You Get?
RAM, which stands for Random Access Memory, holds data that the computer processor needs quick access to and prevents delays when using various applications. One sign you might need to upgrade your RAM is sluggish performance. This issue isn't relegated to only those using demanding software like video editors or the latest resource intensive games. You can run into RAM limitations when working with large spreadsheets or opening several browser tabs at once. For example, Google Chrome can use too much RAM but here is what you can do to help minimize its impact.
The two main factors to look for when choosing RAM is space and speed. RAM comes in sticks which typically offer anywhere from 4GB of space up to 64GB. Many desktops and laptops typically offer multiple RAM slots on the motherboard for dual channel memory configurations. However, some ultra-thin laptops solder the RAM to the motherboard, making it impossible to swap out.
Regarding speed, currently there's DDR4, which offers anywhere from 2133 Megahertz (MHz) up to 3200 MHz and the newer DDR5 which can support speeds of up to 8000 MHz. Although, most retail RAM sticks max out well before that. For the typical user, larger capacity RAM would be a better option over faster speeds, because it's cheaper, aids forward-compatibility, and boosts multitasking functionality. Speed on the other hand, can help with resource intensive activities to a point, like 3D video rendering or a slight bump in gaming frames per second (FPS), but it's expensive and not always compatible.
What kind of PC user are you?
The question of whether you should opt for more RAM or faster RAM largely depends on what you're trying to accomplish on your PC. In terms of capacity, a user who navigates the web, uses a word processor, and watches YouTube videos should find 8GB, or even lower, sufficient. Those who need to run many applications at the same time, use content editing software, and play modern gaming titles will be more comfortable at 16GB. If you need a PC to run and stream the latest games at higher fidelity, are working to render complex video effects, or working with mountains of data at one time, you'll want 32GB or more.
If you have 32GB or more of RAM and want to squeeze even more performance out of your system, you might want to look at upgrading the speed of your RAM. One area you'll notice improvements with faster RAM is in high-end gaming. If you enjoy playing titles that feature lush and detailed open worlds at high graphical presets, faster RAM speeds can help smooth performance, enhancing your machine's ability to recall a lot of environmental data quickly.
Also, for competitive multiplayer games like Counter-Strike 2, you can see reduced latency – however, performance figures can vary between different PC builds and games. For some great options, check out our list of the best DDR5 RAM kits for gaming in 2024.
Things to keep in mind when upgrading RAM
First, like most products, not every RAM stick is created equal. In fact, we looked at major RAM brands and identified a few you should avoid. However, before you start browsing for new hardware components, you'll need to check motherboard compatibility. This is due to some motherboards not accepting larger capacity RAM sticks.
If you have a PC that's a few years old and you want higher speeds, you'll also need to invest in a new motherboard that accepts the newer DDR5 sticks. Some motherboards can place limits on speeds as well, so make sure your setup will work with any new RAM kit before buying.
Also, keep in mind many pre-built PCs come with only a single stick of RAM, even though dual-channel memory configurations are available. In this case, buying a pair of RAM sticks for your system should be enough to greatly improve your PC experience. To make things even easier, make sure you check out our article on how to install RAM in your PC the right way.