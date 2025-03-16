More RAM Vs. Faster RAM: Which Should You Get?

RAM, which stands for Random Access Memory, holds data that the computer processor needs quick access to and prevents delays when using various applications. One sign you might need to upgrade your RAM is sluggish performance. This issue isn't relegated to only those using demanding software like video editors or the latest resource intensive games. You can run into RAM limitations when working with large spreadsheets or opening several browser tabs at once. For example, Google Chrome can use too much RAM but here is what you can do to help minimize its impact.

Advertisement

The two main factors to look for when choosing RAM is space and speed. RAM comes in sticks which typically offer anywhere from 4GB of space up to 64GB. Many desktops and laptops typically offer multiple RAM slots on the motherboard for dual channel memory configurations. However, some ultra-thin laptops solder the RAM to the motherboard, making it impossible to swap out.

Regarding speed, currently there's DDR4, which offers anywhere from 2133 Megahertz (MHz) up to 3200 MHz and the newer DDR5 which can support speeds of up to 8000 MHz. Although, most retail RAM sticks max out well before that. For the typical user, larger capacity RAM would be a better option over faster speeds, because it's cheaper, aids forward-compatibility, and boosts multitasking functionality. Speed on the other hand, can help with resource intensive activities to a point, like 3D video rendering or a slight bump in gaming frames per second (FPS), but it's expensive and not always compatible.

Advertisement