10 Of The Best Wired Earbuds
Wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous. Apple started the trend with the first pair of AirPods back in 2017, and now we have some of the best wireless earbuds at every price point. While wireless earbuds are convenient and suit most people's use case, there are a few compromises that may make one lean toward a conventional pair of wired earbuds. For instance, one needs to regularly charge wireless earbuds, and if you fail to do so, you might just find yourself on a long-haul flight with no means of enjoying your music. Additionally, wireless earbuds may not be able to match the audio quality of a good pair of wired earbuds since the transmission happens via Bluetooth.
There are lossless codecs like LDAC and LHDC along with music streaming platforms that offer lossless audio like Tidal and Apple Music. However, any audiophile will tell you how a pair of good wired earbuds always trumps wireless headphones in terms of sheer audio quality. It's also worth noting that wireless earbuds have some amount of latency since the information is being transmitted via Bluetooth — this makes them less ideal for gaming. Considering all of these parameters, I decided to put my experience in reviewing earbuds and headphones for the past seven years to good use by constructing a list of the best wired earbuds you can buy. From budget options to premium studio monitors, there's something for everyone.
Best budget wired earbuds: Moondrop CHU II
In-ear monitors (IEMs) have gained a lot of popularity lately as some of them produce remarkable sound at relatively affordable price. A great example is the Moondrop CHU II IEMs. Despite costing a fraction of what you'd pay for a good pair of wireless earbuds, the audio output is absolutely top-notch. The audio response follows the Harman target, which means it's designed to be pleasing to most ears. The treble is tuned in such a way that it doesn't sound harsh to the ears, and the bass is sufficient to satisfy most rock and hip-hop enthusiasts. Apart from the audio quality, the rest of the package is also quite stellar.
For starters, the Moondrop CHU II has a metallic construction that makes it both premium and durable. The choice of materials both for the earbuds and the cable — considering the price point of around $23 — is commendable. Speaking of cables, the one on the CHU II is removable, making it easy to upgrade if and when you need to. Notably, the included cable can get tangled up easily, so ensure you store the earbuds in the included case after every use. Lastly, the included ear tips are good but not as comfortable as some other options, so you may want to pick up a pack of memory foam ear tips, like these from Amazon, since they fit better inside the ears. Overall, a solid option for those on a tight budget.
Best budget earbuds with a mic: UliX Rider
While the Moondrop CHU II is an excellent choice for most people, it falls short in one department — making and answering calls. This is because it doesn't have a built-in mic, like most IEMs. That's where the UliX Rider steps in. It's a standard pair of wired earbuds that comes with an in-line microphone and a push button to make and end calls. Included in the package is a carrying case and some spare ear tips of different sizes. Before speaking of the audio quality, what I like about the UliX Rider is the angled 3.5 mm connector. It ensures the cable stays plugged into the phone without any stress on the connector — especially when your phone is inside your trouser pocket.
As far as the sound output is concerned, bass heads are going to love the UliX Rider for its tuning. The bass is strong and thumpy, but that does not mean the mids and highs are compromised. The UliX Rider aims to offer a balanced sound signature, and while it does deliver on that front to a large extent, the way the earbuds are tuned has resulted in the vocals being slightly muddy. Nothing too bad, though, since one cannot expect everything to be perfect at lower price points. The cable is tangle-free, the mic quality is excellent, and you can listen to music at loud volumes without any distortion.
Best wired earbuds for calls: Apple EarPods
This is the classic option that's been around for the longest time and yet remains undefeated in a lot of aspects. Apple used to bundle its EarPods with iPhones for quite a while until it decided to ditch most accessories in favor of eco-friendly packaging. Either way, the Apple EarPods remain one of my favorite and reliable pairs of wired earbuds sheerly due to their simplicity. I love the open-ear design since you can wear them for long durations without any discomfort. In-ear earbuds tend to create a vacuum in your ears, which a lot of users may not be comfortable with. The audio output is also loud and clear and will not give most people any reason to complain. In fact, the in-line mic is fantastic, so the call quality is also brilliant when using the EarPods. Calls are crystal clear even with a decent bit of background noise.
Everything isn't perfect, though, since there are a few downsides to using the EarPods. First, the open-ear design means there's no passive noise cancellation. So, if you're often in a crowded environment or on an airplane, you will inadvertently hear your surroundings. The cables on the EarPods are also infamous for fraying rather early, so if you don't maintain them with care, you may have to switch pairs quite frequently. If you can deal with these shortcomings, the Apple EarPods are a reliable contender that excels at making calls. Apple also sells a USB-C version and a Lightning version of the EarPods, so pick one based on your device type. It also helps that they're one of the most affordable pairs of earbuds on this list.
Best IEMs for most people: Linsoul 7Hz x Crinacle Zero:2
The Linsoul 7Hz x Crinacle Zero IEMs are one of the most value-for-money earbuds you can buy. Not only is the build quality top-notch, but the audio output is absolutely fantastic for the price. In fact, it punches well above its weight and can go head-to-head with some wired earbuds that are priced much higher. The 3dB boost in low frequencies ensures excellent bass response, making the audio output more fun to listen to. They're the kind of earbuds that make you groove to the music. The best part is that despite having punchy bass, the brand hasn't compromised on tuning the rest of the frequencies. After trying multiple types of tracks, the vocals sound great, instrument separation is excellent, and the audio overall is clear even at higher volume levels where one generally expects some sort of distortion.
Purely from an audio standpoint, the Linsoul 7Hz x Crinacle Zero should be the default option for anyone looking for a pair of IEMs under $30. What is slightly concerning though is the quality of the cable provided inside the box. While the brand has thrown around a ton of marketing fluff with impactful adjectives, the cable feels rather flimsy and may not last long. Thankfully, it's removable so you can replace it with a better-quality one if and when it conks out. You cannot go wrong with these if sound quality is at the top of your priority list.
Best for working out: JBL Endurance Run 2
Lots of users prefer using wired earbuds when running or working out because, even if they fall off, they stay attached and don't get lost. Wireless earbuds like AirPods may fall out when performing intensive or rigorous activities, and you certainly don't want to lose an expensive pair of earbuds like that. Thankfully, there are several wired earbuds that cater to this use case. The JBL Endurance Run 2 is one such option. Before getting to the audio quality, there are a couple of selling points that make this a good option for all you active users out there. For starters, the angled earbuds and tips are designed in a way that they stay inside your ears without popping out, even if you shake your head vigorously. Additionally, the earbuds are waterproof, so sweat will not cause any damage.
As for the audio, the Endurance Run 2 is tuned just as you'd expect for workout headphones — bass-heavy without much emphasis on the mids and highs. As a result, you will enjoy upbeat music like EDM, but the audio falls flat — quite literally — when it comes to vocals. The soundstage is narrow, so you may not enjoy your music as much as you would with a better-sounding pair of earbuds. I would say the JBL Endurance Run 2 is a good pair of earbuds when used for its intended purpose — listening to music when working out. However, it cannot be your primary source of audio at other times.
Best for in-ear comfort: Sennheiser IE 40 Pro
Sennheiser is one of the most trusted brands in the audio space, so an option from the brand had to make it to this list. However, the rationale behind recommending the Sennheiser IE 40 Pro has more to do with the fit and in-ear comfort than the audio quality. You see, the design of the IE 40 Pro ensures the ear bud goes deep into the ear canal, resulting in excellent passive noise cancellation. This is a huge bonus if you're performing on stage and want a good level of isolation from the crowd noise. The ear-molded design also ensures the earbuds stay in your ears even when you're moving around. It's also ergonomic enough to not cause discomfort when worn for long durations. That said, the size of the earbuds is rather large, so if you have small ears, you may want to borrow a friend's pair to test before getting your own.
Regarding sound output, the treble is good with detailed vocals and a natural tonality. However, the bass lacks the kick that you would get from some other options on this list. This isn't necessarily bad, since it all comes down to what genre of music you regularly listen to. Musicians would, in fact, prefer the neutral sound signature of these earbuds. A bigger point of concern for some, though, would be the fact that the Sennheiser IE 40 Pro uses a proprietary connector for the cables. While the cable quality is excellent to begin with, you will have to rely on Sennheiser's first-party offerings when upgrading.
Premium yet affordable: Shure SE215 Pro
The Shure SE215 Pro may not be as comfortable to wear as the Sennheiser IE 40 Pro, nor are they shaped precisely to sit flush inside your ears. Despite this, the earbuds offer top-class noise isolation, making them an excellent choice for live performances. In fact, you can even use them when flying or in the subway, and they'll still do a great job of keeping the noise out of your ears despite not having any form of active noise cancellation. The single dynamic MicroDriver ensures clear sound across the spectrum, so you can expect all the frequencies to be tuned well.
They sound great for the most part, and the detailed sound output means you can use them as a reliable pair of studio monitors if you're a musician. Now, the reason I say "most part" is that the soundstage is slightly limited and not as expansive as some other options. This shouldn't be a big deal for most users since the Shure SE215 Pro is more of an entry-level professional-grade option, so it's definitely not meant to be perfect. It's still a great option for the price since other aspects, such as build quality, included accessories, etc., are excellent.
Best wired earbuds for gaming: Linsoul SIMGOT EW300
Gamers — assemble! The SIMGOT EW300 is among the most elaborately designed pairs of IEMs. The 1DD+1Planar+1PZT hybrid driver setup caters to every frequency with precision. The result is an excellent balance of sound, so no matter what type of music you listen to, you are going to appreciate the tuning of the EW300. Additionally, the variant we're recommending is the DSP version, which has a built-in DAC. This is not the only highlighting feature of the SIMGOT IEMs, though. Wait till you hear about the dual-nozzle design with different tunings. One of the nozzles adheres to the SIMGOT-Golden2023 curve, while the other targets the H-2019 curve. In simple terms, connecting the cable to one nozzle ensures the audio output is perfectly tuned for listening to music, while switching to the other one makes it perfect for gaming. This is a rare feature that you won't find on any other option on this list.
All of these features combined make the SIMGOT EW300 one of the most well-rounded pairs of IEMs one can buy. You won't have to purchase separate pairs of earbuds for music and gaming since all you have to do is switch the cable to the relevant nozzle. There might be some issues with comfort due to the sheer size of each earbud, so keep that in mind if you have small ears. The EW300 is an absolute no-brainer if you want a do-it-all pair of IEMs at an attractive price point.
Best for balanced sound: Etymotic ER4SR
If you're looking for top-notch fidelity with an accurate sound signature, the Etymotic ER4SR is a solid choice. It may not be the most fun-sounding earbuds with thumping bass or bright treble, but that's not their intended purpose either. The primary use case of the ER4SR is to monitor audio for musicians or audiophiles — and it excels in that department. Even the noise isolation is among the best in the industry, letting you focus solely on the audio without any distractions. The Etymotic ER4SR focuses on accuracy throughout the frequency spectrum, resulting in a flat curve. The soundstage is also excellent for precise analysis of an audio track.
There's no exaggeration of any frequency, so you hear exactly what the musician intended you to hear. As mentioned already, this sort of tuning isn't for everyone. Moreover, the ear tips go deep into the ear canal, which may also not be suited for most generic consumers. It's important to know what you're getting into when picking up the ER4SR IEMs from Etymotic. If you're aware of that, you already know you're making an excellent choice.
Best premium studio monitors: Shure SE425 Pro
The dual high-definition MicroDrivers on the Shure SE425 Pro are what make it stand apart. Thanks to the dedicated woofer, the bass response is incredible without being overpowering. Both the mids and treble are excellent, too, and Shure's expertise in these two parameters shines through here. As a result, the sound is calming without sounding too harsh — regardless of the volume level. Moreover, the wide soundstage adds to the audio experience. Essentially, the SE425 Pro is a balanced option for both monitoring and casual listening needs.
Shure also has an excellent reputation for making durable earbuds, so you don't have to worry about the longevity of the SE425 Pro's earbuds or cable. Even if the cable gets damaged, it is replaceable with both 3.5 mm and USB-C variants. In fact, Shure also sells a Bluetooth variant of the cable that converts the earbuds into a pair of wireless earbuds for convenience. Of course, it is priced on the higher side, but the Shure SE425 Pro is accurate and fun at the same time, and the dedicated woofer+tweeter configuration makes it a good option for professionals.
Methodology
Having used and reviewed various types of earbuds for the past seven years, I've developed a knack for identifying the right product for every target consumer. The challenging aspect of audio is that it's such a personal preference, so a sound signature that I prefer may not appeal to you, and vice versa. Owing to this, all the options included in the list are varied, each with different USPs. Some may offer punchy bass while others may emphasize vocals. You can decide which one suits you better based on multiple factors, like what genre of music you listen to, whether you take a lot of calls on your phone, or if you play games on your smartphone.
I've also labeled each option with its USP since it makes it easier to find the right option for you. This way, you won't have to peruse all the options in detail to find exactly what you're looking for. Notably, most of the wired earbuds on this list use a 3.5 mm connector, which means you won't be able to use them natively with most modern-day smartphones. So, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, I would also recommend getting a USB-C to 3.5 mm DAC for the best audio quality or a simple USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter from Amazon. If you have an older iPhone with a Lightning port, pick up a Lightning to 3.5 mm adapter from the Amazon Apple Store.