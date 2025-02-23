10 Of The Best Wired Earbuds

Wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous. Apple started the trend with the first pair of AirPods back in 2017, and now we have some of the best wireless earbuds at every price point. While wireless earbuds are convenient and suit most people's use case, there are a few compromises that may make one lean toward a conventional pair of wired earbuds. For instance, one needs to regularly charge wireless earbuds, and if you fail to do so, you might just find yourself on a long-haul flight with no means of enjoying your music. Additionally, wireless earbuds may not be able to match the audio quality of a good pair of wired earbuds since the transmission happens via Bluetooth.

There are lossless codecs like LDAC and LHDC along with music streaming platforms that offer lossless audio like Tidal and Apple Music. However, any audiophile will tell you how a pair of good wired earbuds always trumps wireless headphones in terms of sheer audio quality. It's also worth noting that wireless earbuds have some amount of latency since the information is being transmitted via Bluetooth — this makes them less ideal for gaming. Considering all of these parameters, I decided to put my experience in reviewing earbuds and headphones for the past seven years to good use by constructing a list of the best wired earbuds you can buy. From budget options to premium studio monitors, there's something for everyone.

