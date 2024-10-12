5 Unique & High-Tech Gadgets Every Live Musician Will Want

Music production has become exponentially reliant on modern technology in the last few decades. Whether we are talking about digital audio workstations (DAW), MIDI, or any number of plug-ins and gadgets, the days of setting up a couple of microphones for a band to play together are becoming a thing of the past. In fact, you could create an entire catalog of music nowadays that people love without ever picking up a physical instrument. While that is understandable in recording studios, there is still some belief that once these artists get on a stage to perform this technology is less important because you do not have the ideal circumstances to implement it. However, that could not be further from the truth, as with recording, live performances need it too.

Advertisement

This is nothing new. Before, musicians performing did not have any method of amplification outside of what their instruments could accomplish, which is why certain spaces were more acceptable for acoustic production than others. Then microphones and amplifiers brands came into the game. Live performances are constantly evolving with what technological innovations come about, and especially for artists whose music is electronically heavy, they need the best ways to give that to their audiences.

While being a professional musician is nowhere near being my day job, I have been a guitar player for nearly 20 years and am always fascinated with what new tools musicians can get their hands on. Here are five that folks looking to get on stage may want to have in their arsenal. Music gear can be exceptionally expensive, so the products here will have a $500 limit to cater to those on a budget (there will be more on our methodology later).

Advertisement