Positive Grid Spark 2 Review: A Versatile Digital Multitool For Guitarists

While an issue with the early beta software and/or the pre-production unit I tested caused the tone control connection to be unstable, I was nonetheless able to get an idea of what end users can expect from the Spark 2's extensive range of innovative features available through the Spark app. Adjusting tones through various virtual amps and pedals allows for a great degree of tone customization, and through ToneCloud there's an enormous number of community-made presets. Meanwhile, the Creative Groove looper expands on the capabilities of the built-in looper by allowing you to add drum patterns, different time options, and other features.

Spark AI is essentially a way of quickly and easily dialing in tones for a particular artist, song, or band you want to sound like. This seems to work fairly well, and I was able to get the amp to roughly match the tone of John Denver, Bayside, and Green Day. It's a particularly good feature for guitarists who know what they want their guitar sound to be, but don't quite know how to dial it in.

Smart Jam is also a lot of fun, as it offers four different virtual musicians to play along with you, essentially creating custom backing tracks. Auto Chords syncs up with Spotify or Apple Music to display the necessary chords to play along with your favorite songs. Alternatively, there are plenty of available curated backing tracks to choose from. You can add on top of this a metronome, voice command controls, custom EQ, or channel mixer. There's just an enormous array of fun and functionality to be had here.