Positive Grid Spark 2 Review: A Versatile Digital Multitool For Guitarists
Like its predecessor, the Positive Grid Spark 2 is more than just another guitar amp. In addition to providing all the features you'd expect of an amplifier, what makes the Spark 2 special are the extensive features made available through its companion app. As a result, the Spark 2 offers something very close to an all-in-one tool for guitarists. If it can deliver on all that potential, it may be the only piece of gear many musicians will ever need.
It's important to note that I tested a pre-production Spark 2 provided by Positive Grid using pre-launch early beta software and firmware. As a result I experienced significant bugs which should not be a factor in the final product shipped to customers. I will describe these bugs in this review as they did affect my ability to fully test the amp, but will not factor them into my review score. According to Positive Grid, other testers of the Spark 2 have encountered minimal or no issues.
Robust and travel friendly design
The overall build quality of the Spark 2 is extremely high, with high grade materials and a slick look that blends classic guitar amp aesthetics with modern features. Considering the impressive volume of sound it's capable of producing, it's remarkable how compact the Spark 2 is. With a very high quality strap included, and particularly if you also pick up the optional rechargeable battery, it's an eminently capable and convenient travel amp.
In an upgrade from previous Spark amps, the Spark 2 now features over-the-air updates via WiFi, and a much more powerful 50 watt amplifier paired with two angled 4-inch FRFR horn stereo speakers and 2 reflex ports, meaning that it's louder, and delivers broader frequency response, wider stereo imaging, and better bass performance.
A wide array of upgrades is to be found on the Spark 2, including a headphone jack, stereo ¼-inch outputs, and a USB-C port which enables the Spark 2 to be used as an audio interface.
Double-duty as an amp, or as a Bluetooth speaker
I tested the Spark 2 with several different guitars, such an HSS Strat, Les Paul, 5 string bass, and even a classical acoustic guitar. The amp fared well, and proved its versatility regardless of what instrument you plug into it. With 50 watts, there was plenty of volume to spare in the room where I typically practice, and tones from bass to treble sounded great.
The Spark 2 also functions perfectly well as a Bluetooth speaker, with it performing well at rendering whatever music I threw at it, from Papa Roach's "F.E.A.R." album to Jack White's new "No-Name" album and even the sweeter acoustic tones of 2Cello's cover of "Thunderstruck." I'd happily recommend the Spark 2 as an excellent portable speaker even if its primary function wasn't as a guitar amp. This means that the Spark 2 is great for practicing along to backing tracks piped in from your phone via Bluetooth, and with separate knobs for adjusting music and guitar volume on the amp, it's easy to achieve the correct audio balance.
The new built-in looper is great to have in the Spark 2, though really you'll want an external footswitch to use with it. Positive Grid has stated that the Spark Control X will be able to operate the looper in the Spark 2, though I didn't have this on hand to test with the amp.
The magic's in the app
While an issue with the early beta software and/or the pre-production unit I tested caused the tone control connection to be unstable, I was nonetheless able to get an idea of what end users can expect from the Spark 2's extensive range of innovative features available through the Spark app. Adjusting tones through various virtual amps and pedals allows for a great degree of tone customization, and through ToneCloud there's an enormous number of community-made presets. Meanwhile, the Creative Groove looper expands on the capabilities of the built-in looper by allowing you to add drum patterns, different time options, and other features.
Spark AI is essentially a way of quickly and easily dialing in tones for a particular artist, song, or band you want to sound like. This seems to work fairly well, and I was able to get the amp to roughly match the tone of John Denver, Bayside, and Green Day. It's a particularly good feature for guitarists who know what they want their guitar sound to be, but don't quite know how to dial it in.
Smart Jam is also a lot of fun, as it offers four different virtual musicians to play along with you, essentially creating custom backing tracks. Auto Chords syncs up with Spotify or Apple Music to display the necessary chords to play along with your favorite songs. Alternatively, there are plenty of available curated backing tracks to choose from. You can add on top of this a metronome, voice command controls, custom EQ, or channel mixer. There's just an enormous array of fun and functionality to be had here.
A reasonable price tag
With an MSRP of $299, the Positive Grid Spark 2 is highly competitive compared to something like the Boss Katana Air which is over $100 more expensive. Furthermore, discounted early-bird pricing will be available for those who pre-order the Spark 2, and owners of the original 4-watt Spark amp can take advantage of an exclusive upgrade offer.
Regardless, even if you're reading this review further in the future, the regular price of the Spark 2 is certainly reasonable, and quite compelling when you consider its feature set, as well as the quality of materials used and the power of the 50 watt speaker crammed inside it. Alternative options include the Yamaha THR30 II which is much more expensive, and on the lower end you might consider the Fender Mustang 40s, or the Spark GO is a great option if you need something extra portable. However, all things considered, the Spark 2 is pretty much the best option from a price to performance perspective.
Conclusion
Testing hardware and software prior to its public availability is an endeavor in which bugs and troubleshooting are expected, which was certainly the case during my time with the Positive Grid Spark 2 (shown above next to a Traveler Guitar). However, I nonetheless discovered an amp which impressed me with its portability, sound quality, and affordable price point.
Even with the app disconnected, the Spark 2 delivered a great player experience. On top of excellent presets, the ability to act as a Bluetooth speaker and a tuner, and having a built-in looper means that even without accessing the app the Spark 2 is an immensely versatile tool. This is a great amp for those who want to play on the go, or just want the best practice amp around. With this in mind, the Positive Grid Spark 2 is the compact amplifier I'd choose myself.
The Positive Grid Spark 2 is available for pre-order from Positive Grid's online store for $299 (or cheaper if you get in on a preorder special).