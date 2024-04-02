Auto-Tune Vs. Pitch Correction: What's The Difference?

If you've ever been listening to a piece of music anchored by a singer and thought, "These vocals sound Auto-Tuned," you're probably wrong and right at the same time. Popular music today undergoes a very different recording process than it did even a few decades ago, and digital audio tools give producers and engineers full control over every element of a song, including the vocals. That control has enabled artificial voice correction, known as vocal tuning, allowing any minor imperfection made by a singer to be erased with the touch of a few buttons. Most sung vocals are indeed being processed to make them sound better. While some songs are processed to make the manipulation obvious, many take a much more subtle approach that renders the corrections almost entirely inaudible.

However, it is a misnomer to call all such vocal tuning "Auto-Tune." That term refers to one of many such products on the market, and Auto-Tune is far from the only product that aims to polish imperfections away from a vocal. So, what studio magic is actually being performed on your favorite artist's voice? And what makes Auto-Tune different from other forms of vocal tuning? The answer is the difference between automation and manual control.