How To Choose The Best Music Production Software For You In 2024

If you're looking to get into music production, the first decision you'll need to make is which music production software to choose. A piece of production software, also known as a digital audio workstation, or DAW is an all-in-one suite for recording, editing, arranging, mixing, and otherwise manipulating audio and MIDI. They also interface with plugins such as software synthesizers and audio effects to further refine and shape sound.

Choosing a DAW is one of the most crucial decisions anyone working with digital audio will make. It's the beating heart of your studio, and it will determine everything from your workflow to the plugins and hardware you can use. Moreover, depending on which production software you pick, you may have a harder or easier time collaborating with other musicians in your genre.

For instance, while electronic music and EDM artists tend to prefer Ableton Live, more traditional producers who work with real instruments often prefer Pro Tools, while up-and-coming hip-hop and pop producers often gravitate toward FL Studio. I've got more than a decade of music production experience spanning different DAW software over the years, and this guide will provide a basic overview of each of the most popular DAWs on the market today, including their major strengths and weaknesses, to help you reach the most informed decision possible.