How To Build Your First DJ Deck: A Beginner's Guide

Have you caught the DJ bug? Symptoms include spending more time checking out the DJ's equipment than you do dancing when you go out to clubs. Maybe you envision yourself in that booth, mixing, spinning, and hyping up the crowd. If so, you're going to need to stock up on gear.

Your dad isn't the only one who can build a deck. If you plan on tearing up dance floors and eventually making it to the main stage of EDC, you'll need to build a deck of your own: a DJ deck, that is. Building your first DJ setup can seem daunting. There's so much terminology, so many different kinds of hardware and software, that it's easy to give up before you've even started. There's also a lot of overpriced audio tech that you're better off staying away from. But once you understand what you're looking for, you can focus on what matters, which is playing your favorite music to bring parties, raves, and club dance floors to life.

In this guide, we'll explore the different kinds of equipment and software DJ decks are comprised of, along with what you should keep in mind when shopping. From controllers to CDJs and Traktor to Serato, this is a beginner's guide to building your first DJ deck.