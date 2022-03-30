ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 Makes The World's Weirdest Keyboard Even Stranger

First establishing itself to musicians and music producers in 2015 as the first "truly expressive" digital keyboard, ROLI RISE returns in 2022 with its fourth keyboard model, which improves on its immediate predecessor, the Seaboard RISE 49 — a 49-key midi controller keyboard that uses a unique touch-responsive surface instead of physical black and white keys. It sounds like this new model expands upon the touch-responsive design that was first introduced with the Seaboard RISE 25 in 2015, but it offers even more touchpad precision and a sleeker chassis this time around.

As you can see in the video above, the ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 lets musicians sustain notes and pitch them up and down by holding and moving their fingers across the top bar of the keyboard. Conceptually, it's a bit like a hammer-on technique — when guitarists slide their fingers up and down the strings of a guitar to create a pitch-up or pitch-down, or portamento — but it's completely digital and looks far more dynamic in practice than using a pitch wheel or automating the portamento in-software. The ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 can be plugged into any MIDI-compatible device or even into a tablet or phone — via USB-C — where the signal is processed through a digital audio workstation.