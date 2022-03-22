Akai MPK Mini Play (MK3) Is A Tiny Keyboard For Big Creatives

The Mini Play MK3 uses the same pressure-sensitive Dynamic Gen 2 keybed as the Mini MK3. The keys are claimed to deliver accurate velocity response, while the new MPC-style drum pads provide real-time and highly sensitive output.

The parameter control knobs on the Mini Play MK3 are placed above the drum pads instead of on the side — as seen on its predecessor. The controller knobs can be assigned different functions such as panning while using DAW (digital audio workstation) software. The speakers, too, have been improved, with Akai claiming better output and improvement to the low-end response.

With just two octaves on offer, you can't fiddle around a lot — especially with two hands — but Akai claims better performance despite the small keys. The real potential of the Mini Play MK3 lies in its ability to be used as a MIDI keyboard controller, especially because of its easy-to-use plug-n-play design. You can either hook it up to a PC/laptop or connect it to an iPad.