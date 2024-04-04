5 Of The Best Music Production Plugins For New Producers

Those who are beginning their journey into the world of digital audio production dream of making the next viral hit song or tearing up club dance floors. But long before any of that can happen, you'll need to sit down and write a song. The first steps are obvious. You need a computer to produce on, as well as a digital audio workstation (DAW) software and a decent pair of speakers or headphones. From there, things get even more exciting as you explore the world of plugins, creating unique sounds with software synthesizers, adding effects, and mixing. However, this period of exploration is also the point at which things get a lot more confusing. With so many software plugins on the market and so many opinions regarding which are worth it, many novice producers quickly feel out of their depth.

If you think of your DAW as a kitchen, plugins are the cooking utensils and ingredients you'll need to create a musical meal. Often referred to as VSTs due to the .VST file extension that identifies them (on MacOS, they're .AU files, but don't worry about that), they range from software instruments and synthesizers that create the sounds themselves to audio effects and mixing tools that shape and alter them. But like kitchen utensils, they range in both price and usefulness and often, it's hard to know which are worth it until you've gotten a taste of them.

Coming up with five of the best audio production plugins for new producers to make things a bit easier based on my decade-long experience behind the dials (more on this later). Each of these plugins will be immediately useful to producers at any skill or experience level, including some synths, mixing tools, and effects that will bring you one step closer to making your next banger.