5 Free Music Production Plugins To Take Your Sound To The Next Level

In the era of digital music production, all you need to make great music is a capable laptop. Or at least that's what people say. In truth, you need not only a laptop but a digital audio workstation (DAW) like Logic Pro or Ableton Live, speakers or headphones, and, most likely, an audio interface. Add it all up, and you've already sunk thousands of dollars into your music setup, but you're still not done. After all of that, you'll need plugins, which can easily cost thousands of dollars more.

A plugin is a piece of software that interfaces with your DAW. They are often referred to by their file type, VST. Plugins take many forms, from software synthesizers and instruments to audio effects that manipulate and control your audio and even mixing and mastering plugins to dial in your mix and get it ready for release. Popular plugins from companies like Waves or iZotope can quickly strain your wallet, but luckily, there are plenty of underrated plugins you can download right now without spending a penny. Free plugins tend to exist either as freeware or donation-based, meaning they may ask you to pay what you can or donate a small amount. While it's not mandatory, remember that these plugins were likely created by a single person or a small team that relies on donations to keep going.

We rounded up five of the most interesting plugins you can get for free right now, including plugin packs from big-name companies, some made by small teams, and some developed by a single person. What all of them have in common is that they add new, exciting, or even bizarre ways to spice up your latest song.