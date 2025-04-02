10 Largest External USB Drives You Can Buy At Every Price Point

While you can get something like a 32 GB microSD card for under $10, something that can actually hold a substantial number of files won't require much more than $25. In this case, USB sticks like the simple Amazon Basics drive have 256 GB storage. While this is a USB-A drive, meaning it will usually only fit into the standard ports on your computer, you can get sticks at this price with Type-C connectors as well. Some will even offer both connections at once, letting you connect to a wider variety of devices without going anywhere above your ultra-tight budget.

With their size and portability, there are ways you can use USB drives for more than just file storage. If that's the case, you likely won't need such high capacities in the first place, letting you cut your budget to about $7 for some of the smallest sticks available. But with how small these drives can get, the price isn't often justified. Two 128 GB drives can have a similar cost to a 256 GB one, but beyond that, you really shouldn't bother with smaller storage options unless you already know you won't need anything bigger.