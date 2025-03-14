5 Ways You Can Use USB Flash Drives For More Than Just File Storage

You don't necessarily need to own multiple computers or laptops to run separate operating systems. With the right tools, it's possible to boot an operating system directly from a USB flash drive without having to install it on your PC's hard drive. This is a great way to try out new operating systems without fully committing to them. Creating a bootable USB drive also lets you carry the operating system — along with the installed apps, files, and other data — wherever you go.

To do this, you first need to format the USB flash drive and then download the ISO file of the operating system you want to run, be it Windows, Linux or any other operating system. Make sure you pick a fast USB drive, preferably USB 3.0 or higher, so your system runs smoothly. You can then use a tool like Rufus to turn your USB drive into a bootable drive. The exact steps vary depending on what operating system you're trying to install, but the process is generally straightforward.

Once you've prepared the USB drive, you can plug it into a computer and boot your operating system from it. It's also possible to install multiple bootable operating systems on a single stick using tools like YUMI and XBoot. This way, you'll be able to run different operating systems with the same computer hardware.

