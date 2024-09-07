How To Format A USB Drive To FAT32 On Windows And Mac

Amid the widespread shift to subscription-based cloud storage solutions, relying on good-old physical drives can be a reassuring sense of independence. Whether you're trying to repurpose an old hard drive, or utilize a new one as external storage for your Android phone, picking the right file system format can help with optimization and alleviate any compatibility issues later down the road.

While most modern hard drives make use of the NTFS file system on Windows and APFS on macOS, both of which offer a wide array of features — when it comes to compatibility, FAT32 reigns supreme. Despite its limitations, it is the go-to format for smaller capacity USB drives, and is relied heavily upon for various applications, including firmware upgrades, or quick file transfers.

If you own a USB thumb drive that you wish to format to FAT32, doing so is quite straightforward. However, it's good to note that this aged file system comes with a few glaring downsides. Individual files stored on a FAT32 drive cannot be larger than 4GB each, and come with no encryption by default. Still, its simple file structure makes it great for reliability across different platforms.

