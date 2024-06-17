How To Eject A USB Drive From Your Mac (And Why It Isn't Working)

Apple's Mac computers are popular for many reasons, among being a premium build quality that's meant to last. The recent refresh favoring Apple's in-house M-series of chips has only boosted performance and efficiency further, creating an even greater gap between MacBook's and Windows laptops. Switching to a Mac can be exciting, but it doesn't come without changes you need to get accustomed to. Given the hilariously low storage options on entry-level Macs, you might want to invest in a reliable external hard disk.

Hard drives aren't the only type of external storage media you can connect to a Mac. SSDs have become affordable now and offer the same benefits of expanded storage but at considerable higher speeds. With the right dongle, you can connect cameras, DVD drives, and microSD cards to your Mac as well.

Ejecting media is quite similar irrespective of the operating system. You find the drive, choose "eject", and then physically disconnect the device. However, macOS is notoriously picky when it comes to handling external media devices, and there may be events where it is unable to eject the external drive. In such a scenario, it is unwise to force eject your media disk as you risk losing files with unsaved data, or worse, corrupting the entire drive. We'll be going over a few common fixes that ought to aid you with ejecting external drives safely from your Mac.