DualSense Vs DualSense Edge PS5 Controllers: What Are Their Differences?

The Sony PlayStation 5 brought with it a new generation of gamepads for the popular console when it was released in 2020. Dubbed the DualSense, the controller iterated upon the already beloved design of the previous DualShock controller that accompanied the older PlayStation 4 series. SlashGear even printed the bold claim that the DualSense is the best controller ever made. But those shopping for the latest PlayStation controller more recently might have noticed that Sony now offers another controller, the DualSense Edge, as a more premium option. However, the DualSense Edge is eye-wateringly expensive at $200, which may lead potential buyers to ask whether it's really that much better than the basic DualSense that comes bundled with the PS5.

The DualSense Edge is targeted toward the most dedicated gamers, as the vast majority of users won't find themselves missing its enthusiast features in the course of regular gameplay. Even those who bought the new PS5 Pro may not need all the extras the Edge offers. But for the relatively few players who find themselves feeling limited by the basic DualSense, the DualSense Edge brings significant upgrades. From extra, customizable hardware controls to multiple, hot-swappable gaming profiles, the Edge is a serious upgrade from the standard PS5 controller. But is it really the best option? Let's explore the differences between these two PlayStation controllers so you can decide for yourself.