DualSense Vs DualSense Edge PS5 Controllers: What Are Their Differences?
The Sony PlayStation 5 brought with it a new generation of gamepads for the popular console when it was released in 2020. Dubbed the DualSense, the controller iterated upon the already beloved design of the previous DualShock controller that accompanied the older PlayStation 4 series. SlashGear even printed the bold claim that the DualSense is the best controller ever made. But those shopping for the latest PlayStation controller more recently might have noticed that Sony now offers another controller, the DualSense Edge, as a more premium option. However, the DualSense Edge is eye-wateringly expensive at $200, which may lead potential buyers to ask whether it's really that much better than the basic DualSense that comes bundled with the PS5.
The DualSense Edge is targeted toward the most dedicated gamers, as the vast majority of users won't find themselves missing its enthusiast features in the course of regular gameplay. Even those who bought the new PS5 Pro may not need all the extras the Edge offers. But for the relatively few players who find themselves feeling limited by the basic DualSense, the DualSense Edge brings significant upgrades. From extra, customizable hardware controls to multiple, hot-swappable gaming profiles, the Edge is a serious upgrade from the standard PS5 controller. But is it really the best option? Let's explore the differences between these two PlayStation controllers so you can decide for yourself.
DualSense is the base model PS5 controller
The DualSense controller is the gamepad that ships with the Sony PlayStation 5, meaning anyone who purchased a new PS5 already has one. They're truly among the best controllers on the market, with wireless and USB-C wireless connectivity, a headphone jack, and very smooth feeling sticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers. Speaking of the triggers, they offer dynamic resistance levels to make different game actions more immersive. For example, they mimic the resistance of a trigger when you're firing guns in "Cyberpunk 2077," but adapt to the tension of a bowstring draw when you're playing as Aloy in "Horizon: Forbidden West." Overall, the DualSense has some of the most advanced haptics you'll find in a gamepad, with incredibly precise rumble that can help you find your orientation in gameplay environments.
For most gamers, the regular DualSense is more than enough to satisfy their gaming needs. Games tend to have controller mappings that make use of the standard DualSense layout, meaning that the only reason to opt for the more expensive DualSense Edge, which must be purchased separately, is to take advantage of features like adjustable triggers, extra back buttons, and more. However, the one specification where the regular DualSense is actually better than the Edge is the battery size. Sony even confirmed to The Verge that the Edge has a shorter battery life, which could mean the regular DualSense is the best option for anyone who regularly enjoys wireless gaming marathons, but it won't matter at all if you tend to connect your controller via USB.
DualSense Edge brings features for dedicated gamers
While most gamers will be satisfied with the DualSense controller, the DualSense Edge changes the way you game for those who take advantage of its extra enthusiast features. Changeable stick caps allow users to adjust the feel of the sticks, giving options for rounded, concave, or flat caps. The stick modules themselves are replaceable, meaning users won't have to buy a new controller if they give out. Additionally, the triggers have adjustable lengths, meaning users can control how deep they depress before triggering. This can be useful in certain games; for instance, short trigger lengths can benefit gamers in competitive shooters, as it allows for weapons to be fired more rapidly. Lastly, in regard to hardware, the DualSense Edge has two sets of swappable back paddles, which can be mapped to various controls using software. It also comes with a carrying case to hold the controller and accessories for travel.
The DualSense Edge also allows for multiple hot-swappable game profiles. This allows users to have custom bindings stored on the controller itself rather than relying on in-game settings. There are hardware buttons on the DualSense Edge to hot-swap between profiles on the fly, which also allows competitive gamers to use multiple profiles in the same game. For example, in a game that uses both vehicle and on-foot combat, a gamer might have a separate profile for each. Even the wired connection is improved compared to the base model controller, with the Edge featuring a locking mechanism that prevents the USB-C connection from being accidentally unplugged mid-game. Altogether, it represents a significant upgrade over the standard DualSense. If you're not interested in third-party controllers, the DualSense Edge is the best controller Sony makes.
DualSense Edge is expensive compared to alternatives
The biggest downside to the Sony DualSense Edge is its eye-watering price. While a DualSense retails for around $70 (and, of course, comes in the box with a new PS5), its premium sibling costs $200. That puts it head and shoulders above even other premium controllers with similar features. For instance, the Xbox Elite Series 2, Microsoft's premium gamepad, costs $20 less and routinely drops even further with sales. That controller has a similar amount of customization as the DualSense Edge, and it has more back paddles to boot, allowing for more customization, such as the ability to map all face buttons to the backside, so you never have to take your thumbs off the sticks.
Of course, if you're playing on a PS5, your controller options are more limited, and it may be the case that the Edge is your best bet. But if you're a PC gamer who's considering the Edge because you like to play Sony titles and want first-party features like the incredible haptics and dynamic triggers, you may want to consider whether it's worth dropping so much coin on Sony's premium offering. After all, the vast majority of controllers work with Steam. And even if you're locked into Sony's console ecosystem, you still have other options. For close to the same price as the Edge, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro works with the PlayStation 5, offering similar levels of customization and a fair few extra hardware controls. The PDP Victrix Pro, meanwhile, costs the same amount as the Edge but takes things to a whole new level by offering full modularity —you can swap around its front plate controls at will, making it a better option for fighting games.