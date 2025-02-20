10 Of The Most GPU-Intensive Games On The Market Today

One of the biggest pros of upgrading to Nvidia's new RTX 50 series graphics cards is, obviously, the increase in performance. Nearly every game that's on PC today can be played by a 5090 or 5080 with almost no issues, with many of them providing incredible frame rates even when playing at 4K resolution. Unfortunately, the strength and unique features of these cards have led video game developers to fall a bit behind when it comes to optimization — at least, according to many gaming enthusiasts today. As a result, some games will push your computer to its limits even if you have the most powerful cards available.

Numerous modern titles will try and take advantage of new and upgraded technologies like DLSS and ray tracing. Certain games can even end up requiring these technologies before launching at all, locking out low-end users entirely. Even today, GPUs that were released nearly 10 years ago are used by a surprisingly large percentage of people. The most GPU-intensive games on the market today could end up being unplayable on some people's machines, and those with high-end cards can still end up struggling with poor performance, even with the right settings.