Training For Any Situation: How Flight Simulators Prepare Pilots For Emergencies

Even though air travel has become a standard part of our lives, with more and more people flying every year, there is still a level of prestige associated with airline pilots. Estimates suggest that there are more than half a million registered pilots in the U.S. alone, with over 100,000 of them working as airline pilots. Yet, this huge expansion in the number of captains has done little to diminish their stature. A lot of this has to do with the sheer amount of training that pilots have to go through.

After all, learning to fly a plane is not the same as being taught to drive a car. To get fully qualified, pilots generally have to train for several years and log thousands of flight hours. When they aren't in the air, pilots also spend a lot of time honing their skills in flight simulators. These are replicas of real-life cockpits that are designed to accurately recreate the experience of flying a plane in a controlled manner. They essentially allow pilots to train, test new aircraft or features, and improve their skills in unusual situations.

Flight simulators are also vital in giving pilots the chance to prepare for emergencies in a way that doesn't pose a danger to themselves or passengers. Here are all the ways the sophisticated tools can allow pilots to get ready for emergencies that could prove fatal.