Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Teases Aviation Careers In Impressive Reveal Trailer
Flight Sim fans may soon be using a little less of their imaginations if the latest Flight Simulator 2024 trailer is anything to go by. Instead of showcasing things like the selection of aircraft on offer, or more detailed maps, Microsoft instead appeared to unveil a new type of career-based gameplay. So there's a chance you'll no longer have to invent routes and tasks in your head and can opt for a selection of pre-made scenarios instead.
Some of the careers teased included construction, cargo transport, and helicopter mountain rescue. VIP charter flights were also on offer, including what appeared to be a red-carpet cutscene. Individuals who want more excitement in their flight simulations are catered to too. There seems to be a stunt plane racing career path, where you slalom through points at high speed and low altitude. You can also pilot a research plane into the middle of a tornado from the looks of things, though staying at a distance may be a better option.
A wide range of vehicles are available
While Microsoft Flight Simulator has historically centered on planes, there will be a wide variety of flying machines on offer in 2024. This includes an array of choppers, gliders, airships, and even hot air balloons. It is not yet known if the hot air balloons will be tied to particular missions, or if you'll be able to attempt to take one across the Atlantic Richard Branson style.
While we only got glimpses of the careers on offer, there's a good chance gameplay will vary greatly between them. It's also likely there will be numerous tasks that must be completed on each mission. Although the series prides itself on realism, an expansion that ties in with the sci-fi series "Dune" was also announced.
Flight Simulator 2024 is set to release next year on Xbox Series S/X and PC. No pricing details have been announced, but you can play it from day one with an active Xbox Games Pass subscription from the looks of things.