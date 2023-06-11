Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Teases Aviation Careers In Impressive Reveal Trailer

Flight Sim fans may soon be using a little less of their imaginations if the latest Flight Simulator 2024 trailer is anything to go by. Instead of showcasing things like the selection of aircraft on offer, or more detailed maps, Microsoft instead appeared to unveil a new type of career-based gameplay. So there's a chance you'll no longer have to invent routes and tasks in your head and can opt for a selection of pre-made scenarios instead.

Some of the careers teased included construction, cargo transport, and helicopter mountain rescue. VIP charter flights were also on offer, including what appeared to be a red-carpet cutscene. Individuals who want more excitement in their flight simulations are catered to too. There seems to be a stunt plane racing career path, where you slalom through points at high speed and low altitude. You can also pilot a research plane into the middle of a tornado from the looks of things, though staying at a distance may be a better option.