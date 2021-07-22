Dune 2021 release date revealed in full glory movie trailer

Today Warner Bros. Pictures revealed that they have a new release date for Dune. The movie Dune, also known as Dune: Part One, was one of a pack of movies that’ve had release dates changed due to the pandemic that changed the world in late 2019, 2020, and onward. Dune’s latest scheduling appears to be hinged on its appearance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which in turn is scheduled to take place on September 3, 2021.

The newest word from the film’s creators is that the release date for Dune is October 22, 2021. This release date is when the movie is scheduled to appear on the big screen, in movie theaters, in 3D in the USA. It’s suggested that Dune will also be available for streaming at home with HBO Max for approximately 31 days.

This movie stars Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem. The ensemble cast list should give us a basic idea of the grand scale of this film.

The novel Dune has been the subject of a wide variety of media translation attempts since its debut in 1965. Frank Herbert’s original science fiction story will be cut in (approximately) half for this movie. There’ll be a second part of this Dune movie experience released at a later date.

A prequel to this movie, Dune, is planned for release with HBO Max. This show Dune: The Sisterhood will have a variety of creators. It’s first episode is set to be directed by the same director as this Dune 2021 film, Denis Villeneuve. The release date for this show remains unknown. Take a peek at the trailer for Dune (2021) above and witness the fullness of the truth, and do not fear for the debut of this film! Fear is the mind-killer!