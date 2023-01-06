Here's How VR Is Helping Tackle A Serious Pilot Shortage

Industry shortages are not anything new. Industrial sectors have been hit hard by sudden or long-trending downturns in worker availability, but none quite like the current pilot shortage. After the pandemic virtually eviscerated air travel, pilots were grounded and many lost their jobs. Euro Cockpit notes that as many as 18,000 pilot jobs based on the European continent alone were lost permanently or threatened during this time with an additional 6,500 atypical employments lost as well.

OliverWyman reports that a growing demand curve began to form in 2020, with a sharp spike in consumer utilization of air travel following the next year. As of this forecast, pilot supply remained large enough to manage this surging demand. Starting in 2023, however, the discrepancy will get worse over the next decade with a total net negative of around 80,000 qualified pilots in the industry by 2032.

ATP Flight School reports that it costs $91,995 to become a pilot with no previous flying experience. With an average commercial pilot salary of $77,200 per year (via CareerMatch), the cost and time required to complete flight school can be prohibitive for those thinking of becoming one. Fortunately, a new technology might change this, enabling aspiring pilots to train faster and with far less expense.