Can You Play Starfield On Steam Deck?

"Starfield's" release is upon us, and millions of fans are eager to get their hands on Bethesda's biggest-ever game. With over 1,000 planets, a main storyline you can simply ignore, space battles, exploration, and jetpack-based combat — you may have to play "Starfield" obsessively to experience it all. That's where something like a Steam Deck would come in handy.

There's also the comfort factor to consider. Many players may end up putting hundreds of hours into Starfield, and it's easier to do that laying on a couch or slumped back in a recliner than it is hunched over a desk. The portability element plays a part, too. You can take your new addiction with you and squeeze in a shootout or two on your lunch break or other moments of downtime.

Steam's handheld console is basically a shrunk-down PC with a built-in 720p screen. It's battery-powered and has enough under the hood to handle a good chunk of most people's Steam libraries. So, can it handle what is arguably the most anticipated game of 2023?