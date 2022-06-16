How To Play Steam Games On Your Chromebook

Playing games on a Google Chromebook probably isn't the first thing that you'd expect to do with the portable device. Nothing beats playing games on a proper console, gaming PC, or gaming laptop. But as it turns out, a handful of Chromebooks do innately allow you to download and install Steam games, which you can play using a controller over Bluetooth or with a USB connection.

However, it is actually quite possible to play your Steam games on any Chromebook, given that you have a powerful enough connection through which to stream them. Note that you won't be downloading and installing your Steam games directly in most cases, outside of a limited selection of Chromebooks that feature up-to-date 11th-generation Intel i5 or i7 CPUs, Intel's Iris Xe graphics chips, and a minimum of 8GBs of RAM. When attempting to play your Steam games on any other Chromebook, you'll need to stream them from another device on your local network, usually a gaming PC.