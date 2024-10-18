I Converted My Old Windows Laptops To ChromeOS: Here's Why You Should Too

We live in an age of mass consumption, encouraged to buy new things rather than make old ones last. In the spirit of encouraging repeat customers, many tech companies make devices difficult to repair, drop software support for them, or otherwise encourage their replacement. The e-waste caused by consumption of new electronics measured a staggering 62 million tonnes in 2022. Not only is that hazardous to the environment, but it increases global reliance on labor exploitation as workers in precarious situations must mine new materials to feed the global demand for new tech. One thing individuals can do is make existing tech last.

Windows laptops don't have the longest lifespans, due in part to Microsoft's degradation of old Windows versions and lack of repairability and support from manufacturers. I'm admittedly a bit of a tech hoarder, and I've got a few laptops lying dormant around my home. Two of them in particular, a Samsung ultrabook purchased in 2013 and an HP Spectre x360 purchased in 2017 saw me through the tail ends of high school and college respectively. They have since collected dust in a bin at the back of my closet. Conventional wisdom would dictate disposing of them, but I'm stubborn.

Instead, I'll be upcycling them into Chromebooks using ChromeOS Flex, a version of Google's desktop operating system made for upcycling old Windows and Mac laptops. Platforms like ChromeOS and alternatives like Samsung DeX are increasingly capable of replacing a traditional laptop, but how easy could it be to make the switch? I'm taking you along for the ride, dear reader, so you can determine whether Chrome-ifying your old laptop is right for you.

