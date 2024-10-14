Chromebook Vs. Samsung DeX: Can Your Samsung Phone Replace Your Computer?

Portable productivity is in the midst of a renaissance. As great hardware gets smaller and great software becomes less demanding, it's already possible for most people to meet all their computing needs with simple devices. In that arena, Chromebooks have remained a strongly compelling option due to their triple-threat combination of low prices, ease of use, and stability. But competition abounds, and solutions like Samsung DeX, a desktop-style Android environment that runs on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, has received plenty of attention from those looking to slim down their setups.

Advertisement

For those who own a Chromebook and are wondering whether to get a newer one, especially those who want to lug around fewer devices, the alternative of Samsung's DeX might seem appealing. It's a similarly lightweight alternative to Windows and macOS that transforms Android into a desktop environment, and it's already built into Samsung phones. But could it really be possible that your phone can replace a Chromebook, or perhaps even a Windows or Mac laptop?

While DeX is certainly able to meet more of your needs than you might think, and is in many ways more capable than a Chromebook, it has some serious drawbacks that might make you think twice about living the phone-only lifestyle. It's possible, but only for a select group of people. To find out if you're one of them, read on.

Advertisement