All About Google Chrome: What Makes This Web Browser So Unique?

As discussed above, the Chromium codebase is open-source. That means anyone can legally use Chromium to develop a new browser, and indeed, many companies have done so. In fact, most major browsers available today are built atop Chromium, with Firefox being a notable exception. The popularity of Chromium has had several benefits for users. Not only does it mean that web developers can build for a specific engine without worrying too much about compatibility, but the sheer number of companies invested in Chromium have an interest in maintaining and contributing to it. Here are just a few of the modern browsers built on Chromium:

Arc

Brave

Microsoft Edge

Opera

Samsung Internet

Vivaldi

As you can see, many of the browsers that compete against Chrome are actually built on the same platform. What differentiates Chrome from those other browsers are a few features added by Google, such as licenses to use proprietary media codecs and DRM software that plays nicely with streaming services, among other things.

However, it's not just browsers that use Chromium. Many of the other apps you encounter on a regular basis are also based on its code. For example, a number of popular apps run on the Electron framework, a Chromium-based web renderer. Some apps that use Electron include:

1Password

Asana

Discord

Figma

Microsoft Teams

Notion

Signal

Skype

Slack

Trello

Twitch

WhatsApp

You might be shocked to realize just how much you rely on Chromium, but it's even more surprising to realize that so many of your apps are just websites in an app trench coat. However, using Chromium or Electron makes sense for many developers, as it's unnecessary to build a proprietary framework for an application when a universal one already exists.