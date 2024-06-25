Why Google Chrome Is So Slow (And How To Make It Faster)

Google Chrome is the leading web browser by usage, accounting for nearly two-thirds of market share in May 2024. Regardless of which browser you use, if you are experiencing slowdowns, it can be quite frustrating, as a significant portion of our daily work on computers is in the browser, whether it's checking emails, tracking stocks, or watching YouTube. While some of these activities can be done in dedicated apps, we often prefer to do everything within a single app — the browser. There are numerous possible reasons why the Google Chrome browser is slow, like having too many tabs open, extensions hogging your computer's memory, malware, or temporary internet files clogging up the works.

First up, we'll need to determine which of the many possible causes is responsible for your Chrome slowdown, and then discuss solutions for each of these issues. Let's think of it as a process of elimination: You don't need to attempt all the solutions if one in the list has solved your issue.

Before we proceed, however, let's look at a couple of problems outside of Chrome that may be responsible: your Internet speed and malware. For the former, it's a simple check. Visit one of our recommended internet speed testing services and see if your internet speed is responsible. For malware, use any of our recommended anti-virus programs to scan your system. If it's all clear, let's look at the other reasons.