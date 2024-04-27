How To Change DNS Server On Windows (And Why You May Want To)

Internet users' experience highly depends on how efficiently the Domain Name Server (DNS) works while browsing the internet. The DNS converts human-understandable domain names to computer-understandable IP addresses. On your system, you use the DNS server, which is set by default by your internet service provider (ISP). However, that might not be the most efficient or reliable one.

If your Windows system is experiencing a DNS server issue or slow internet speed, you can change the default DNS server. Changing the DNS server can provide quicker browsing speed, improved privacy, and sometimes even access to some restricted websites. You can choose from several popular and more reliable DNS servers, such as Google DNS, OpenDNS, CloudFlare, and more.

While changing the DNS, you will be asked to enter a preferred and an alternate DNS. Google's preferred and alternate DNS servers are 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4, respectively. Similarly, for OpenDNS, they are 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220, respectively. Alternatively, you can set Google's DNS as primary and OpenDNS's DNS as alternate.

Changing the default DNS server on the Windows system is pretty easy. We will guide you on how to do that on Windows 10 and Windows 11.