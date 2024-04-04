How To Fix 'DNS Server Not Responding' In Windows

Most of our work and entertainment today depend on digital platforms, and it gets annoying when we cannot access the internet due to various errors. One of those frustrating errors is "DNS server not responding." When you receive this message, it indicates that your browser is unable to establish a connection with the Domain Name Server (DNS).

A DNS is essentially the phonebook of the Internet. It translates the human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses. When you try to access a web address — for example, slashgear.com — on your browser, your computer checks for its corresponding IP address under DNS records to load it on the browser. When you receive the "DNS server isn't responding" error message, it means that your computer cannot reach DNS servers for the translation process.

This can happen due to various reasons. If your Internet connection is unstable or completely down, the computer won't be able to reach the DNS server. Sometimes, the DNS server itself might be experiencing issues, downtime, or overloads, preventing it from responding to requests. Other reasons could be incorrect network settings, security programs blocking communication, or issues with the router.

Fortunately, the issue is solvable with some easy DIY methods.