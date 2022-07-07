Microsoft Word Has A Safe Mode That You Might Want To Use

While Microsoft Word is an incredible tool for writing, publishing, and editing, it's not impervious to bugs and other issues. Unfortunately, when Word crashes, it can mean losing hours of valuable work or being unable to open an important file when you need it. Thankfully, Microsoft has a few fail-safes to make sure you have a way to keep your work from being lost or corrupted, such as Safe Mode. While Windows has its own Safe Mode that covers the entire device, it is also possible to use Safe Mode with individual Office applications, including Word.

According to Microsoft, Word's Safe Mode helps narrow down possible problems when the program experiences issues. Safe Mode on MS Word works by temporarily turning off nonessential features and helps you regain access to a previously blocked document. In addition, Safe Mode acts as an additional diagnostic tool, which helps you determine the possible causes why Microsoft Word is crashing.