IPv4 Vs IPv6: Which Is Faster?

Word around the net is that there's a new website technology that allows for a faster, safer web browsing experience, and it's called IPv6. As it turns out, this protocol isn't new at all, but instead has been slowly proliferating through the internet since 1998, waiting for its moment to shine. This IP tech conveys information over 128 bits, which is widely expanded over its 32-bit predecessor IPv4, but what does that actually mean for most Internet users? Once you break it down, this seemingly cryptic technology is actually far simpler and easier to understand than it initially appears.

First off, it's important for newcomers to note that the internet operates on a set of common protocols that allow computers to speak to one another. In order for one computer to send information to another, both computers must be identifiable on a network. These identifiers are called a computer's Internet Protocol (IP) address. This has been the common means that computers have used to speak to each other since the inception of IPv4 in the early 1990s, which succeeded the TCL protocol that was used in the '70s and '80s. Second, it's important to understand that IPv4 addresses are extremely limited — only 4,294,967,296 exist. When you put together all of the computers, smartphones, smartwatches, gaming consoles, and tablets operating on the Internet, that number is actually very small!