How To Create A Custom Search Box In Google Chrome (And Why You Should)

One of the things that regular Google Chrome users should already know is that looking up stuff through the browser is incredibly easy to do — you simply open a Google tab, type a query right into the address bar — also known as the Omnibox — and immediately see relevant answers pull up below it. You don't even have to hit enter in most cases. Since Chrome is a Google product, the default search engine that produces its lookup results is, of course, Google itself.

However, you're not limited to making search queries on Google alone. You can also look up terms and keywords on various websites or apps. For instance, if you want to look up a product on Amazon, rather than have to input Amazon's website into Chrome and type in your query on the shopping platform, you can rig the Chrome Omnibox so that all you have to do is launch a custom search shortcut that will comb through Amazon and provide you with your desired results. This incredibly useful trick can be used by Google Chrome users on a computer, but note that it won't work on the Chrome mobile app.