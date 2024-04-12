Chrome Vs. Edge: Which Chromium Browser Is Best In 2024?

Most people who use the internet are familiar with Chromium — at least in passing. The Chromium project is one of the most impactful code bases in computer history, as it became the platform for Google's Chrome browser. But as Chrome skyrocketed in popularity, other browsers followed suit, adopting Chromium as well. Today, browsers from Arc to Vivaldi are based on Chromium, making it the closest thing to a universal standard for web browsers.

The latest browser to make the jump to Chromium was surprisingly Microsoft Edge, which soft relaunched in 2020 as essentially a brand-new product. It was based on Chromium, but with additional features from Microsoft. While the upgrade didn't move the needle for Edge's market share very far, those who do use Microsoft's browser have come to love the "best of both worlds" approach, with many claiming Edge is now superior to Chrome. However, when we polled our readers in 2022 on their browser of choice, only 6% preferred Edge, whereas 56% said they regularly used Chrome.

Many believe the strong dislike of Edge is due to aggressive OS-level advertisements from Microsoft that push users toward its product, and invokes the bitter history of Microsoft's past attempts at web browser dominance.

So, is Edge the browser you should use to download Chrome, or the one you use day-to-day? Comparing both browsers reveals quite a lot about where the internet is headed, and the real reason Microsoft decided to join the competitor it couldn't beat.