How To Enable Flags In Google Chrome: A Step-By-Step Guide

Google Chrome, like other major web browsers, rolls out new features frequently. And there is a way to get a sneak peek at the latest features in your Chrome browser or test out experimental functionalities before they become mainstream –- through flags.

Chrome flags are experimental features and settings that you can use to access and test new functionalities. Their purpose is to allow users to try out features that are still in development or undergoing testing before they are officially rolled out as stable features in the browser. The Chrome development team uses flags to introduce and gather feedback on new features, optimizations, or changes to the browser's behavior.

Below we explain how you can enable flags in Chrome to try out upcoming features. It's important to note that experimental features enabled through flags may not be fully polished, and they might have bugs or issues. If you set up flags, you should exercise caution and be aware that there are potential risks.