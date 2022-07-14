Chrome OS Flex Released To Breathe New Life Into Your Old PC & Mac

Chrome OS Flex, a cloud-first version of Google's Chromebook operating system aimed at aging PC and Mac hardware, is finally out of the beta phase four months after its announcement and is now available for a wider audience (via Google Blog). While the premise of Chrome OS Flex is interesting in itself, what further boosts the appeal is that it can simply be downloaded on a USB drive and previewed on an old machine before being installed as its new OS.

Google has also put in place a device certification program that separates devices into three tiers based on how well they perform. Of course, not everything is rosy for the hundreds of devices listed in the database. For example, installing Chrome OS Flex on certain MacBook Air models renders the webcam useless. There can also be other hardware issues with aspects like Bluetooth, touchscreen, SD card slots, and more (via Google Support).

The steps to install Chrome OS on an old PC or Mac are pretty straightforward, as explained by Google; all you need is a USB drive onto which the bootable Chrome OS Flex will be downloaded. Simply plug the drive into your old computing machine and install the operating system to replace its original OS. Of course, there will be step-by-step guidance during the installation process courtesy of Google to make sure everything goes smoothly.