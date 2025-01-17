Do Chromebooks Support Streaming Games From The Cloud? What You Need To Know

Gaming is a notoriously intensive computer task, with many gamers spending several thousand dollars on a gaming computer with modern hardware capable of rendering the latest AAA titles. Those without the money to spend on such a machine or on an expensive current-gen console have traditionally been left out of the fun. However, as cloud computing has grown increasingly accessible alongside the proliferation of speedy home internet connections and 5G networks, cloud streaming has emerged as a viable way to play even the most demanding titles on low-end hardware — including Chromebooks.

After all, when it comes to low-end computer hardware, many of the best options are Chromebooks. Google's laptop initiative — which is powered by its signature ChromeOS — was introduced back in 2011 as a lightweight, cloud-based operating system. The concept of ChromeOS itself is similar to that of games streaming, as it runs apps from the cloud to offload the processing power onto a data center. It therefore feels intuitive that Chromebooks would be able to stream games in addition to other apps, and that intuition is correct.

Chromebooks can indeed stream games from some of the most popular services. All you need is a solid internet connection and a subscription to stream AAA games that would otherwise require an expensive, high-end gaming computer. However, in addition to configuring your choice of streaming service, there are some other things to consider, such as what that experience will be like on your particular Chromebook, as well as other hidden features ChromeOS can provide. Here's what you need to know about streaming games from the cloud with a Chromebook.

