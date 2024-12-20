How To Switch Your Stadia Controller To Bluetooth (And Why You Need To Act Fast)

Former Google Stadia customers are probably still feeling the sting of betrayal. If you don't know, Stadia was the search giant's short-lived foray into the video games streaming space, an increasingly crowded market that may be the future of gaming. Subscribers were sent a physical controller which could be connected to a TV, Chromecast, or another supported device to play games over the internet.

When it launched, SlashGear's Eric Abent gave Stadia a hard pass, predicting a high likelihood it wouldn't last. Those concerns were echoed in our full Stadia review. Sure enough, as part of a frustrating trend of canceled Google products, the company pulled the plug on Stadia. Game over. Subscribers enticed by the promise of affordable gaming without an expensive console or PC were left holding not a bag, but a controller.

If you're one of the reportedly few folks who got taken for a ride by Stadia, here's a PSA — your Stadia controller will soon be defunct, and you've got a limited window to rescue it. After launching in 2019, Google was reportedly unhappy with the number of users who signed up for Stadia. Rather than nurturing the project, Google did what it tends to do in these situations and sent it to meet the firing squad in January 2023. Subscribers got to keep their controllers and were refunded for them, along with the cost of games and DLC.

However, the controllers aren't useful without Stadia, so Google released a tool to convert them into generic gamepads. There's a deadline to convert yours, though. Here's how to do so, and what you need to know.