12 Hidden ChromeOS Features Every Chromebook User Should Know About

ChromeOS has what are called "desks," which are separate workspaces with their own unique app arrangement that you can pivot between on demand. Former macOS users on a Windows PC will know them as spaces in Mac, and Task view in Windows. So, you could have a desk for work with only work-only apps, and a personal desk for social media and Netflix — and stay focused exclusively on work or play.

All you have to do to create a desk is hit the Show windows key then click the plus button (Add new desk.) To change between desks, either hit that Show windows key and find the desk at the top of the screen, or do a four-finger swipe to the left or right on your trackpad. To completely close out a desk, click the x icon next to Close desk and windows.

Desks have a couple of less-obvious features. Say for example you are browsing in Chrome and you find an interesting YouTube video that you want to watch later, in your personal desk. Simply right-click that tab, choose the Move tab to another window, then your desk of choice; you can move entire windows to other desks either by dragging them individually in the Show windows screen, or right-clicking and choosing Move a window to another desk. If you want a window to appear identical in every desk, choose Move window to desk > All desks. You can combine two existing desks into one with Combine option from the Show windows screen. Finally, you can save the desk you're working on for later — freeing up the resources it's using — by going to Saved for later in the Show windows screen.

