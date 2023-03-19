Install Epic Games Store On Chromebook Easily With This App

In the age of cloud-based saves and gaming as a service, platform compatibility is an ongoing challenge for gamers. Portals like Steam, game publishers, and hardware manufacturers all have their own ways of controlling how customers interact with their products. Controlling a given tech ecosystem means controlling its profits, and controlling profits is the name of the game.

That said, while it's tempting to assume "controlling how customers interact" means "squeezing every drop of cash out of platform exclusives and limited access," many companies have seen the wisdom of cross-compatibility among popular platforms. Steam and Xbox play nice with NVIDIA's GeForce NOW streaming service. Sony brought some of its iconic exclusive titles to PC.

The app Heroic Games Launcher adds the Epic Games Store and ChromeOS to the list of unexpected gaming partnerships, making it incredibly simple to get access to your Epic games library on a computer running Google's lightweight Chrome OS. All it takes is a little familiarity with Chrome's Linux heritage.