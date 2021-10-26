NVIDIA GeForce NOW can now stream Steam games to Xbox consoles

There are quite a few game streaming services now available, and they all compete on two main fronts. They try to outdo each other in the number of games they can stream and the number of devices they can stream to. NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW had the advantage of being in beta even before the likes of Google Stadia got started and has been able to expand to more devices than any of its rivals have so far. Its latest trick is to support Microsoft Edge, which, coincidentally, opens the doors to its unofficial arrival on the Xbox.

Being able to play games anywhere has always been a dream for gamers, but almost all solutions available today come with their own compromises. Direct mobile gaming naturally excludes many PC and console titles, while game streaming services tend to favor one gaming platform over another. While GeForce NOW is squarely tied to PC games, its availability on almost any computing device makes up for that.

NVIDIA’s cloud-based gaming service has been available on browsers, including Apple’s Safari, and it has recently added Microsoft Edge to that list. More than just catering to Windows users who do prefer that browser, it also means that GeForce NOW also indirectly adds Xbox consoles to its supported list of devices.

The Verge’s Tom Warren shows how it was relatively trivial to get GeForce NOW running on Microsoft’s console, which practically means getting access to Steam PC games on an Xbox. If that idea didn’t already blow your mind, the tech journalist notes that you can even use a keyboard and a mouse to play those games because Edge on the Xbox supports those input methods too.

You can now play Steam PC games on an Xbox with Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Here's a quick look at how it all works. Details here: https://t.co/EMGX0HRxcT pic.twitter.com/G6YcloBubM — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 25, 2021

Of course, there are ways to run PC games from the Xbox, but those often require you to have a PC on the same network to stream from. This expansion to GeForce NOW removes the need for console gamers to worry about PC specs just to accomplish that, though they will have to keep in mind their Internet speed in exchange. The feature is still in beta, though, and requires the latest version of Microsoft Edge for Xbox.