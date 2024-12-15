Can You Get A Virus On A Chromebook? Here's What Google Says

Chromebooks come with a suite of security features that make it extremely hard, if not near impossible, for them to get traditional computer viruses. These multiple layers of security act as a barrier against potential threats. When you own a Chromebook, you never have to think about updating your system because it's taken care of automatically. So, you can rest easy knowing that your computer is always running the latest version of ChromeOS with up-to-date security patches and protections.

Sandboxing is another strategy that Google has employed to keep Chromebooks safe. With Chromebook's version of sandboxing, each web page and application is isolated from the rest of the operating system. In this closed environment, even if a user opens a malicious website or app, the threat is contained and won't be able to infect the rest of the computer. If the worst-case scenario happens and malware somehow gets out of a Chromebook's sandbox, your computer won't be left exposed thanks to a feature called Verified Boot. Whenever you turn your Chromebook on, it performs a self-check of the operating system to make sure it hasn't been corrupted or tampered with in any way. If it encounters a problem, your Chromebook will auto-repair itself, leaving you with a clean version of ChromeOS.

Almost all of a Chromebook's data is stored securely in the cloud, and any files that are stored locally, like downloads, cookies, and browser cache files, are encrypted with tamper-resistant hardware, making it difficult for bad actors to access it. In the event that all of these security features fail, you can always press a button or use a combination of keystrokes to enter recovery mode and return to a secure, stable version of the operating system.