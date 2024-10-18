3 Of The Cheapest Replacements For An Old Laptop

There's no way around it: you probably need a computer of some kind to participate fully in modern life. But tech is expensive, and new laptops can cost up to thousands of dollars. That's why so many people cling to their old, sluggish computers, cursing at loading screens and overactive cooling fans or crossing their fingers, hoping that a webpage will load. But there's only so many years any laptop can last. At a some point, any clamshell can become more or less unusable. And when that point comes, it's easy to panic about price.

Advertisement

But you needn't worry too much. Cheap laptop replacements are easy to find, many of which can meet most, if not all of your computing needs. There's even a chance you can keep the laptop you have and breathe new life into it by installing another operating system. Meanwhile, Windows laptops are coming down in price and can be found for a lot less money than you might expect. Whatever you need in a laptop replacement, there's a good chance you can find a device that meets those needs for under $300. So, from lightweight laptop replacements to appetizing aftermarket deals, here are three of the cheapest ways to replace an old laptop.