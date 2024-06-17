The Rise Of Ransomware 2.0: How Attacks Are Evolving And What You Need To Know

Ransomware is changing with the times. The original modus operandi of crypto ransomware attackers was to gain access to your network or computer, inject and activate malware that encrypts data, locking users out of their machines, and finally demanding a ransom — usually in cryptocurrency, as with the WannaCry ransomware of 2017 — for the decryption key. With ransomware 2.0, attackers have better capabilities, more sophisticated techniques, and they further tailor the attack to the victim. The biggest difference between older and new ransomware methods is the use of double or triple extortion – instead of just encrypting your data and rendering it inaccessible until a ransom is paid, ransomware 2.0 attackers now often steal sensitive data, and use it to apply more pressure.

The victims may have backups to recover data from, but are threatened with the stolen data being exposed or used to damage customers and partners. Victims have no guarantee even if they pay the ransom, as the attackers still have the data, and may use it anyway. There are several types of ransomware apart from crypto ransomware, including screen-locking ransomware (common with mobile ransomware), which instead of encrypting its data, locks the device, and shows a ransom demand. Leakware or doxware steals data, and may also encrypt it, while wipers, or destructive ransomware, destroys data.